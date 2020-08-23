Bernard "Bernie" E. Bohlander Jr., 96, of Bloomingdale, August 18, 2020. Husband of the late Charlotte. Loving father of Eric (Linda) Bohlander, Susan (Wayne) Newman, and Karen (Robert) Neal. Proud grandfather of Eric, Jonathan, Vincent, Kimberly, Adam, and Kevin. Great Grandfather of Grantt, Jase, Charli, Bridgit, Danika, Ben, and Lucas. Memorial Service and Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
. Info: www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com
or 630-964-9392.