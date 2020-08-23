1/1
Bernard E. Bohlander Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard "Bernie" E. Bohlander Jr., 96, of Bloomingdale, August 18, 2020. Husband of the late Charlotte. Loving father of Eric (Linda) Bohlander, Susan (Wayne) Newman, and Karen (Robert) Neal. Proud grandfather of Eric, Jonathan, Vincent, Kimberly, Adam, and Kevin. Great Grandfather of Grantt, Jase, Charli, Bridgit, Danika, Ben, and Lucas. Memorial Service and Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Info: www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com or 630-964-9392.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
6309649392
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved