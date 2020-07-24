Bernard N. "Bernie" Robison Age 82; Beloved husband of Joanne nee Carini; Loving father of Daniel (Lisa) and Kathy (Guy) DiNardo; Cherished grandfather of Michael, Alyssa, Paige and Danielle. Caring brother of Mary (Late Bob) Tennessen, Alice (Late Bill) Charboneau. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Sunday from 3:00pm. Until 7:00pm. Friends are asked to meet the family Monday 10:45a.m at St. Priscilla Church for funeral Mass at 11:00a.m. Funeral service is concluded after Mass. Due to the current CDC regulations, we are limited to 50 people at a time. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask. Thank you for your cooperation.