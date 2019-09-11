|
Bernard F. Babka, 86, most beloved soulmate for 63 years of Ellie L. nee Bujak; loving father of Kathryn (Timothy) Carr and Janet (Mark) Schreier; cherished grandfather of Kaitlin (Jaydeb) Powers and Daniel N. Powers; principle partner of Hammond Beeby and Babka, Chicago. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM (Sokol service at 7 PM) at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Road, Forest Park where funeral service will be held Friday 11 AM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , or Sokol Spirit, 3909 S. Prairie Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513. Info: 708-442-8500.
