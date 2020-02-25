Home

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
8:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Gerald Church
Bernard F. Fadden Obituary
Bernard F. Fadden, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of Marion Carol nee Leiser. Loving father of Mary Frances Doody, Daniel (Maureen) Fadden, Catherine McAvoy & Timothy Fadden. Cherished grandfather of Dan Fadden, Katie Fadden, Erin Doody, Siobhan McAvoy & Kieran McAvoy. Dear brother of the late Gerald (Virginia) Fadden, Edward Allen, Mary Dewan & Patricia Shannon. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St in Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020
