|
|
Bernard F. Fadden, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of Marion Carol nee Leiser. Loving father of Mary Frances Doody, Daniel (Maureen) Fadden, Catherine McAvoy & Timothy Fadden. Cherished grandfather of Dan Fadden, Katie Fadden, Erin Doody, Siobhan McAvoy & Kieran McAvoy. Dear brother of the late Gerald (Virginia) Fadden, Edward Allen, Mary Dewan & Patricia Shannon. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St in Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020