Bernard Feig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard "Bernie" Feig, age 89, beloved husband of 67 years to the late Thelma Feig, nee Greenman; devoted father of Sharon Furmanek, Jill (Barry) Shiffman, and Adrienne (David) Tarnoff; proud "Pa" of Jennifer (Dr. Benjamin) Davis, Lauren (Erik) Hammer, Holly (Dr. Matthew) Marcus, Jason (Laura) Shiffman, David (Allison) Shiffman, Kimberly, Samantha, and Alexandra Tarnoff; adored by his great grandchildren Elliott and Vivian Davis, Lilah and Caroline Hammer, Betsy Marcus, Henry Shiffman and Luke Shiffman; beloved brother of Marvin (Meredith) Feig and Dr. Howard (Susan) Feig; cherished by many. Graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Bernie's photo and scroll down to Service Details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Donate Life America, 701 E. Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219, https://www.classy.org/give/208615/#!/donation/checkout. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Livestreamed - www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved