Bernard Feig

Bernard "Bernie" Feig, age 89, beloved husband of 67 years to the late Thelma Feig, nee Greenman; devoted father of Sharon Furmanek, Jill (Barry) Shiffman, and Adrienne (David) Tarnoff; proud "Pa" of Jennifer (Dr. Benjamin) Davis, Lauren (Erik) Hammer, Holly (Dr. Matthew) Marcus, Jason (Laura) Shiffman, David (Allison) Shiffman, Kimberly, Samantha, and Alexandra Tarnoff; adored by his great grandchildren Elliott and Vivian Davis, Lilah and Caroline Hammer, Betsy Marcus, Henry Shiffman and Luke Shiffman; beloved brother of Marvin (Meredith) Feig and Dr. Howard (Susan) Feig; cherished by many. Graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Bernie's photo and scroll down to Service Details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Donate Life America, 701 E. Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219, https://www.classy.org/give/208615/#!/donation/checkout. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.