Bernard " Barney" Gildin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14. He took much pride in having been a World War II Veteran. He lived a long happy life for 100 years and was loved so much by his wife, Ruthie, daughters Nancy and Candy, sister Dolores, grandchildren Abby and Brandon, son-in-law Allan, and the entire Gildin family. He will live on forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, hug a loved one, do a kind deed, or send a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.