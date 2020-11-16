1/1
Bernard Gildin
Bernard " Barney" Gildin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14. He took much pride in having been a World War II Veteran. He lived a long happy life for 100 years and was loved so much by his wife, Ruthie, daughters Nancy and Candy, sister Dolores, grandchildren Abby and Brandon, son-in-law Allan, and the entire Gildin family. He will live on forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, hug a loved one, do a kind deed, or send a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 15, 2020
I am very sad to hear about Barney. He has been my friend for many years being in the Apparel Industry. He will be in my thoughts forever. My best wishes to all of his family. Howard Goldberg
Howard Goldberg
Friend
