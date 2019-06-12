|
|
Bernard J. Dowling, 83, passed away on May 28, 2019. A graduate of DePaul Academy and Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He lived in Chicago for many of his younger years and the last 40 years in Forest Park and Oak Park. He is survived by several cherished relatives and friends who helped him to enjoy a long life. Funeral Mass Friday, June 14th, 11 a.m. at St. Edmund Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park. Interment Private. Kindly omit flowers. For info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019