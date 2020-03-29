Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Bernard J. Hartnett

Bernard J. Hartnett Obituary
Bernard J. Hartnett, age 91, US Army Veteran, of Crestwood, IL and Naples, FL. Beloved father of Mary Patricia (Thomas) Wesche and Barbara Keane. Cherished grandfather of Brian (girlfriend Danielle Lazarowitz) Wesche, Meghan (Brent) Nolan, Lauren Keane, and Sean Keane. Devoted great-grandfather of Luke and Makayla Nolan. Dear brother of the late Francis (late Janice) Hartnett, late R. James (late Lucille) Hartnett, late Thomas (late Rosemary) Hartnett, Harold (Diane) Hartnett, and Raymond (Joyce) Hartnett. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bernie was a longtime court reporter for the Cook County Criminal Court System. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor. Interment private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local charity of your choice to benefit those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
