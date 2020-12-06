Bernard J. Moody, age 98, of Homewood formerly of Roseland. Beloved husband of Irene Moody nee Pisarski. Loving father of Karen Moody, Marcia (Michael) Schwarz, Claudia Kuznieski and Laura Moody. Dear son of the late Pauline and Julius Modde. Cherished grandfather of 5. Great-grandfather of 11. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Pullman Tech High School Class of 1940. Retired Draftsman after 32 years with International Harvester. He will be deeply missed by all. Private services were held. For full obituary or additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com
or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.