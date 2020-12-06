1/1
Bernard J. Moody
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard J. Moody, age 98, of Homewood formerly of Roseland. Beloved husband of Irene Moody nee Pisarski. Loving father of Karen Moody, Marcia (Michael) Schwarz, Claudia Kuznieski and Laura Moody. Dear son of the late Pauline and Julius Modde. Cherished grandfather of 5. Great-grandfather of 11. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Pullman Tech High School Class of 1940. Retired Draftsman after 32 years with International Harvester. He will be deeply missed by all. Private services were held. For full obituary or additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved