Bernard J. Parrington
1933 - 2020
87, formerly of Chicago, passed away May 19th. Preceded in death by parents George and Lillian, sisters Ruth (Fischer), Rose Mary (O'Neill), Roberta (Moran), Mary (Koehler) and brother Joseph. Survived by wife Sue, sons Jim (Susan), Chris (Sara), and Matt (Karen) and granddaughters Ellora, Jalen, Aubrey and Kira, and many loving nieces and nephews. Bernie leaves a tremendous legacy, a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He was born and raised in Chicago, a proud graduate of DeLaSalle High School '51 and Loras College '55 where he was a football All-American. He married the love of his life Suzanne (Keefe) on July 20, 1963. A change in jobs relocated them to St. Louis Park, MN in 1967 where they raised three boys and made many new friends, while always keeping close with family and friends in Chicago. He filled his springs and summers coaching youth baseball, converted to being a Vikings and Twins fan, and always supported Notre Dame football. His greatest joys in life were: being married to Sue, a father to his boys, a brother to his sisters, a grandpa to his granddaughters and an uncle to his nieces and nephews. Family and friends who preceded him to heaven are busy giving him a long-awaited Irish welcome. A private ceremony will be held with burial to follow at The Church of St. Anne in Hamel Minnesota. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bernie's name to Interfaith Outreach at 1605 County Road 101 N, Plymouth, MN 55447.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Uncle Bernard was the glue that held us Parrington-Moran-ONeill families together. I never hung up the phone with him that he didnt tell me how proud he was to be in our family..........no, we were proud to be in yours. And about that glue: its gorilla glue. Its never going to come undone.........
Joanie
Family
May 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Parrington Family from Jim's work family in North Carolina.
marc riccio
Friend
May 22, 2020
"A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace. From someone who has made our world a brighter, better place. Its filled with moments, sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears. With friendships formed and good times shared, and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure, a living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure." Well done, Uncle Bern.
John O'Neill
Family
May 21, 2020
Aunt Sue,Jim,Susan,Chris,Sara,Matt, and Karen ,Ellora,Jalen,Aubrey and Kira
We are all so saddened that Uncle Bernard has passed.His laugh we remember fondly and his Parrington sense of humor coursed thru our mothers and aunts,bringing us all closer whenever we met.Forever in our hearts.Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.Rest in peace Uncle Bern.Always Michael and Barb
Michael and Barbara Hughes
Family
May 21, 2020
Aunt Sue, Jim, Chris, Matt

What a wonderful tribute to a great man. Well miss him greatly, but his legacy lives on in you and your families.

Dave and Cathy
Dave ONeill
Family
