87, formerly of Chicago, passed away May 19th. Preceded in death by parents George and Lillian, sisters Ruth (Fischer), Rose Mary (O'Neill), Roberta (Moran), Mary (Koehler) and brother Joseph. Survived by wife Sue, sons Jim (Susan), Chris (Sara), and Matt (Karen) and granddaughters Ellora, Jalen, Aubrey and Kira, and many loving nieces and nephews. Bernie leaves a tremendous legacy, a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He was born and raised in Chicago, a proud graduate of DeLaSalle High School '51 and Loras College '55 where he was a football All-American. He married the love of his life Suzanne (Keefe) on July 20, 1963. A change in jobs relocated them to St. Louis Park, MN in 1967 where they raised three boys and made many new friends, while always keeping close with family and friends in Chicago. He filled his springs and summers coaching youth baseball, converted to being a Vikings and Twins fan, and always supported Notre Dame football. His greatest joys in life were: being married to Sue, a father to his boys, a brother to his sisters, a grandpa to his granddaughters and an uncle to his nieces and nephews. Family and friends who preceded him to heaven are busy giving him a long-awaited Irish welcome. A private ceremony will be held with burial to follow at The Church of St. Anne in Hamel Minnesota. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bernie's name to Interfaith Outreach at 1605 County Road 101 N, Plymouth, MN 55447.





