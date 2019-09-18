|
BERNARD JAMES "JIM" DILLON JR., age 87 of Crown Point, Indiana, formerly of Carrolltown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
He is survived by wife of 64 years, Vivian (nee Symons); five sons: Bernard James "Jay" III (Seth) Dillon, Chicago, IL; Douglas (Marie) Dillon, Indianapolis, IN; Daniel (Peggy) Dillon, West Lafayette, IN; Eric (Robin) Dillon, Crown Point, IN; Andrew (DeeAnn) Dillon, Western Springs, IL; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren: Brianna (Alan) Thomas, Erin (Trevor) Sibley, Kelsey (Justin) Sirpilla, Tyler Dillon, Reed Dillon, Katie (Robby) Featherstone, Samuel Dillon, Leah Dillon, Clare Dillon; devoted cousin, Richard "Dick" Dillon. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Helen (nee Sharbaugh) Dillon Sr. and beloved sister, Bertha C. Semelsberger.
Jim retired from Amoco Oil (Standard Oil of Indiana), after 37 years as a chemical engineer. His career included assignments at Whiting and Texas City Refineries, and 17 years in Chicago, IL. He was a 1954 graduate of Pennsylvania State University; where he was active in Phi Kappa (now Phi Kappa Theta) fraternity and he was inducted into the Phi Lambda Upsilon Chemical Honor Society. He completed his Masters, Chemical Engineering at the University of Delaware in 1956. Honorable Discharge from the US Navy in 1958, after eight years in the Navy Reserves. Jim was a licensed Professional Engineer.
Jim was a founding member of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point where he was an usher for 50 years and chaired the finance committee. He was a founding member of Knights of Columbus, Cardinal Stritch council and former Grand Knight. He was active in Calumet Council of the Boy Scouts and served as a Cub Master of Pack 48 for 20 years. Jim was treasurer for the Music Boosters and treasurer for many local civic organizations. He prepared taxes for seniors at local libraries for AARP. Jim was a member of several civic organizations, including the Lions' Club.
He was an avid stamp and coin collector, and bridge player. He enjoyed music his entire life was regular attendee at the Northwest Indiana Symphony. He most enjoyed his time with family and friends including regular vacations in Pennsylvania and Florida to reconnect with relatives. The highlight in recent years has been family beach vacations in Southwest Michigan.
Family and friends may gather at Pruzin & Little Funeral Service (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Friday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Matthias Catholic Church (101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point) with Rev. Jim Wozniak officiating. Prayers will begin at 9:30 A.M. from Pruzin & Little Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Matthias Catholic Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019