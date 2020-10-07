Bernard Jerome Farwell, 82, of Wheaton, IL. Survived by beloved wife, Michele E. Farwell (Loer) for 50 years; loving father of Matthew C. Farwell and Mark W. Farwell; dear son of the late Walter John Farwell (d. 1986) and Loretto Rose Farwell (Leonard) (d. 1996); brother of the late William V. Farwell (d. 1963); beloved nephew of Hazel (Leonard) and Stanley Calfas; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bernard was a longtime Member of Plumbers' Union Local 130 and a 3rd Generation Proprietor of family-owned Farwell Plumbing Co. in Chicago, IL. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and the Illinois Air National Guard. Bernard was preceded in death and survived by many dear friends of over 60 years. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020. In accordance with local guidelines and restrictions; 50 people will be allowed in the visitation at a time. Prayers 12:30 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the funeral home, going to St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 101 W. Loop Rd., Wheaton. Mass at 1:00 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in memory of Bernard to the Residential Hospice Foundation, 1431 Opus Place, Ste. 310, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or St. Daniel the Prophet Parish in Wheaton. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com