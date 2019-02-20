Home

Bernard John Hester of Oak Park, former longtime resident of Hinsdale passed away on February 15, 2019. Beloved son of Bernard F. (Mary Therese, nee Meehan) Hester and the late Joanne, nee Tobin Hester. Fond brother of Mary Jo (Robert) Norell, Elizabeth, Diane, Colleen (Tim) Wracker, Teresa (Robert) Olson, Nancy (the late Brent) Biermacher-King and the late Terence. Fond uncle of Joanne, Amanda, and Robert Norell, John and Thomas Olson, and Christopher and Nicholas Wracker. A funeral mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Hinsdale. Date and time pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Good Shephard Manor; www.goodshepherdmanor.org For information, visit www.powellfuneraldirectors.com. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale; 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
