Bernard John Hester of Oak Park, a former longtime resident of Hinsdale passed away on February 15, 2019. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 25 at 9 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 306 W. 4th Street, Hinsdale, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Good Shepherd Manor; www.goodshepherdmanor.org Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale; 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019