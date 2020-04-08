Home

Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Bernard John Salzbrunn


1946 - 2020
Ben Salzbrunn of Downers Grove, IL, died April 4, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Ben was born in Melrose Park, IL. to his parents the late Fred and Mary Alice Salzbrunn. Beloved husband of 52 years to Janice Ludwig. Loving father of Michelle and husband Colin Turner and Steven Salzbrunn and wife Valerie. Proud Grandfather to Benjamin, Caroline and Cole Turner and Chloe and Hailey Salzbrunn. Dear brother of William, James, Renee, and the late Richard and Don Salzbrunn, Ellen Shelfo, Carol Pohlman, and the late Rose Mary Haas, uncle to many nieces and nephews. A proud Teamster of forty four years, Ben worked as a truck driver at Jorgensen Steel, in Schaumburg IL where Ben was recognized for driving one million miles without incident until his retirement eight years ago. Ben loved his family, traveling with his wife and enjoyed helping people. His passions included working in his garden, visiting with his grandchildren, playing the lottery and looking after his friends and family. Ben most enjoyed being out on the road, he was a walking road map always opting for the back roads of life. He was happiest with the wind in his hair, country music playing on the radio and the hum of the engine carrying him down the road to new adventures. Ben would give you the shirt off his back, a loving and caring man that will not soon be forgotten. The world lost a special person on April 4, 2020, It is up to his family and friends to carry on his legacy. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private memorial will be held Thursday April 9, 2020, at the Vandenberg Funeral Home in Tinley Park with a public celebration of life service to be held at a later date… In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for pulmonary fibrosis awareness.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020
