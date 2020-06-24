?Bernard John Tutkus passed away from complications due to heart and kidney disease on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was 85 years old. Son of the late Eva Tutkus; loving long time companion and partner to the late Mary Ann Martin; father of the late Tony Tutkus. He is survived by his daughter Kathryn Tutkus. As he was a private man, and in light of and underlined by the Covid-19 pandemic no public services will be held. Cremation services arranged through Lakeview Funeral Home 773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.