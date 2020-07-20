Bernard L. Zeitmann, age 90, of Chicago, died of natural causes at home on July 19th, 2020. Born March 27th, 1930 to Harry and Bella (nee, Pikelny) Zeitmann. After receiving his BS in 1951 from Northwestern University, Bernard served in the Navy as an instructor in military justice. His business career encompassed drug store operations with his family followed by investments in the petroleum industry and stock market. Bernard was a noted Notaphilist, specializing in US currency. Bernard is survived by his cherished twin brother-Noah, followed by nieces Selma (Caleb) Melamed and Marilyn (David) Zeller, nephew Shayel Siegel and nieces Leah (Martin) Goldman and Rochelle (Ephraim) Tatelbaum plus great-nephews and great-nieces. Proceeded in death by his parents and sisters Anne (late Meyer) Siegel and Vivian (the late Eugene) Clyman. Private family services will be held Tuesday July 21st at 2 PM at Waldheim Cemetery, IOBA section, gate #53, Des Plaines Ave., South of Roosevelt Rd in Forest Park. Family and friends that can't attend may view the funeral at Bernard's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or any time after the funeral. In lieu of flowers remembrances to Elara Caring would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824.