|
|
Bernard "Barney" Lohan, 78, survived by Jeannette (Loftis) his beloved wife of 60 years; sister Mary Lou Jelke; children Jim and Leslie Lohan, Bill and Kim Lohan, and Dave and Diane (Lohan) Rosso; grandchildren Natalie, Amanda, Sarah, Ally, Hannah, Scott and Michael; uncle to many; preceded in death by his parents Bernard G. and Mary (Rombaut) Lohan.
Barney lived a wonderful life and was adored by many. He was a coach, a mentor, a prankster, a sportsman, a volunteer, a storyteller, a drinking buddy, a teammate, a secret-keeper, and a lifelong friend to many. He joined the Chicago Police Department in 1967 and worked undercover as a young cadet during the Democratic Convention riots in 1968. Barney worked as a burglary detective receiving numerous commendations from citizens that he helped. He retired from the department after 32 years of service.
Barney passed away in peace at home surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the University of Wisconsin Hospital Carbone Cancer Center is appreciated. Services will be private and a celebration of life will be scheduled when life returns to normal. Cress Funeral Service is assisting the family. Please share your memories of Barney at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020