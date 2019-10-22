Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Bernard Ziebka
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Bernard M. Ziebka Obituary
Bernard M. Ziebka. Age 100. WWII Naval Air Veteran. Beloved Husband of the late Lucille V. Loving Father of Christine (David) Gessner, Mark Ziebka, and Madeleine (the late Jerry) Cocomise. Cherished Grandfather of Laura Josh) Crocker, Matthew Cocomise, Josh Cocomise and Great Grandfather of Grace, Colt, and Olive. Visitation Thursday from 3PM until 8PM at Skaja Terrace funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Services Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral Info. 847-966-7302
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
