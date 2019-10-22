|
|
Bernard M. Ziebka. Age 100. WWII Naval Air Veteran. Beloved Husband of the late Lucille V. Loving Father of Christine (David) Gessner, Mark Ziebka, and Madeleine (the late Jerry) Cocomise. Cherished Grandfather of Laura Josh) Crocker, Matthew Cocomise, Josh Cocomise and Great Grandfather of Grace, Colt, and Olive. Visitation Thursday from 3PM until 8PM at Skaja Terrace funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Services Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral Info. 847-966-7302
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019