Bernard "Bernie" Quinn, age 83; loving husband of Margaret "Peggy" Quinn, nee Moran; cherished father of Mudgeon (Scott Becker) Quinn, Patrick, and Martin (Shari Pluskis) Quinn; dear grandfather of Jacob Becker; fond brother of Jean (Jack) Sorenson, the late John "Jack" Quinn and Mary "Patsy" Quinn; dearest brother in-law, uncle, colleague and friend of many. Bernie was a proud and longtime member of IBEW Local 134. Visitation Tuesday, December 17th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday, December 18th, 9:15 AM from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale to Notre Dame Catholic Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, Illinois Chapter, appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019