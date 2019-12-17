Home

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
64 Norfolk Ave.
Clarendon Hills, IL
Bernard Michael Quinn Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" Quinn, age 83; loving husband of Margaret "Peggy" Quinn, nee Moran; cherished father of Mudgeon (Scott Becker) Quinn, Patrick, and Martin (Shari Pluskis) Quinn; dear grandfather of Jacob Becker; fond brother of Jean (Jack) Sorenson, the late John "Jack" Quinn and Mary "Patsy" Quinn; dearest brother in-law, uncle, colleague and friend of many. Bernie was a proud and longtime member of IBEW Local 134. Visitation Tuesday, December 17th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday, December 18th, 9:15 AM from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale to Notre Dame Catholic Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, Illinois Chapter, appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
