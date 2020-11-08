Bernard F. Myszkowski, 76, of Wilmette. Loving husband of Loretta Myszkowski nee O'Neil. Loving father of David (Jenica) and Matthew (Amy) Myszkowski. Adoring grandfather of Hudson, Olivia, Marlowe, Everett, Miriam, and Linden. Dear brother of Elaine "Cookie" (the late Richard) Belair, the late Eugene (Rita) Myszkowski. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish, 524 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. Social distancing and masks required. To view the Funeral Mass live please visit Bernard's obituary on www.donnellanfuneral.com
. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish, 524 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847)675-1990.