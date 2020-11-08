1/
Bernard Myszkowski
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard F. Myszkowski, 76, of Wilmette. Loving husband of Loretta Myszkowski nee O'Neil. Loving father of David (Jenica) and Matthew (Amy) Myszkowski. Adoring grandfather of Hudson, Olivia, Marlowe, Everett, Miriam, and Linden. Dear brother of Elaine "Cookie" (the late Richard) Belair, the late Eugene (Rita) Myszkowski. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish, 524 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. Social distancing and masks required. To view the Funeral Mass live please visit Bernard's obituary on www.donnellanfuneral.com. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish, 524 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved