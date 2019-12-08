|
|
Bernard "Bernie" Nachbin, 80, loving brother of Joe (Ruby) Nachbin; cherished uncle of Hope (Steve) Ronske and Mark (Michele) Nachbin; adored great uncle of Stephanie, Peyton, Becca and Derek; dear friend and former husband of Renee and father figure to Arlene. Graveside service, Monday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019