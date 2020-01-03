|
Bernard R. Miller, age 98, long-time resident of Lake Shore Drive; 3rd generation real estate investor and President of Southtown Management and Miller Management; graduate of Von Steuben High School and Class of 1942 at Northwestern University; beloved husband of the late Judith Miller, nee Raphelson and the late Claire Blumenthal Miller, nee Stone; loving father of Anthony (Cecilia Melin) Miller; cherished stepfather of Marcia (Dr. Stanley Selinger) Blumenthal Fields, Sidney (Jacqueline) Blumenthal and the late Edward Blumenthal; adored grandfather of Magda and Olivia Miller; dear stepgrandfather of Leslie (Seth) Katz, Alexander and Benjamin Fields, Bruce, Max, and Paul (Alison Kim) Blumenthal; proud great grandfather of Ruthie and Hugo Katz and Olympia Claire Fields; devoted son of the late Morris and Sylvia Miller; fond brother of the late Dorothy Miller and the late Cecile (late Bernard) Goldblatt; intimate brother-in-law of Jeanie (Dr. Sanford) Gaynor and Ralph Raphelson; treasured uncle of Eric (Jennifer) Gaynor, Michael (Anne) Goldblatt and the late Andrea Gaynor. Graveside service Friday, 10:30 a.m. at Westlawn Cemetery, Section Violet, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. Immediately following the graveside service there will be a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe. There will be a reception following the memorial service in the Crown Room. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, www.habitatchicago.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020