1/
Brother Bernard Rapp
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brother Bernard Rapp, FSC, died on August 9, 2020, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 69 years, he was born Vincent William Rapp on June 12, 1933, to Vincent and Catherine (Altenbach) Rapp in St. Louis, MO. He received his BS and M.Ed from St. Mary's College, Winona, MN, MS from Loyola University, Chicago, IL and Ph.D from University of Windsor, Windsor, Ontario. Brother Bernard taught at Lasallian ministries in Missouri, Minnesota, Indiana and Illinois. He is survived by his sister, Louann (E. William) Voss of St. Louis, MO, 3 nieces, Cheryl, Sandra and Cindy, 2 nephews, Kevin and Craig, 15 grand nieces and nephews and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. He is preceded by his parents, Vincent and Catherine. Memorials to Birthright of Joliet, 310 N. Hammes Avenue, Suite L17, Joliet, IL 60435.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 10:00am at Saint Charles Borromeo (Lewis University Campus) until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment will be held in St. Louis, MO.

Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL 60441. *Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo (Lewis University Campus)
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved