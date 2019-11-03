Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Bernard S. Weiss, passed away on Nov 1, twelve days before his 94th birthday; beloved husband of the late Flora Weiss happily married for over 30 years, and the late Linda Sachen together for 10 happy years; loving father of Linda (Ron) Lavenda, Debra (the late Charles Robinson) Michael, Mark (Sally) Weiss, Heidi (the late Jack) Speer and Bruce (Cathy) Weiss; cherished grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of four; adored brother of the late Harvey (Jean) Weiss and the late Ida (the late Sidney) Plofsky; treasured uncle of six nieces and nephews. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Kizito Bewah for his care and devotion. Prior to retirement Bernard was the CFO at Chicago Botanic Garden. Chapel service Mon. Nov 4, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd. Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
