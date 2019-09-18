|
|
Bernard Simon, 101. Beloved husband of the late Pauline nee Leikin. Loving father of Marc (Marcy) Simon and Ilene (Michael) Ross. Proud grandfather of Matt (Julie) Simon, David (Alissa) Simon, Danny (Anna) Simon, Alex and Jessie Ross. Cherished great-grandfather of Jake, Sloane, Jackson, Will, Bennett, Bo and James. Dear brother of Leah (the late Lou) Pushkin and the late Oscar (the late Florence) Simon. Fond brother-in-law of the late Judge Mitchell (the late Evelyn) Leikin. Proud WWII Army Veteran of Northwest Europe and former Cubmaster and Scoutmaster. The family appreciates the tireless dedication of caregivers, Christopher Biernat and the late Stanley Wlosek. Graveside service Wednesday, 11:00 am at Menorah Gardens Cemetery, 2630 South 17th Ave., Broadview. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Susan Harris Memorial Fund at Northshore University Healthsystem and the Northwestern Memorial Foundation, Transplant Center, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019