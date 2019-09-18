Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Menorah Gardens Cemetery
2630 South 17th Ave.
Broadview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Simon

Add a Memory
Bernard Simon Obituary
Bernard Simon, 101. Beloved husband of the late Pauline nee Leikin. Loving father of Marc (Marcy) Simon and Ilene (Michael) Ross. Proud grandfather of Matt (Julie) Simon, David (Alissa) Simon, Danny (Anna) Simon, Alex and Jessie Ross. Cherished great-grandfather of Jake, Sloane, Jackson, Will, Bennett, Bo and James. Dear brother of Leah (the late Lou) Pushkin and the late Oscar (the late Florence) Simon. Fond brother-in-law of the late Judge Mitchell (the late Evelyn) Leikin. Proud WWII Army Veteran of Northwest Europe and former Cubmaster and Scoutmaster. The family appreciates the tireless dedication of caregivers, Christopher Biernat and the late Stanley Wlosek. Graveside service Wednesday, 11:00 am at Menorah Gardens Cemetery, 2630 South 17th Ave., Broadview. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Susan Harris Memorial Fund at Northshore University Healthsystem and the Northwestern Memorial Foundation, Transplant Center, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now