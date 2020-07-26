Bernard Steuber, 86, July 22, 2020. Navy Veteran. Owner of Steuber Florist and Greenhouse. Beloved husband of the late Carol J. (nee Erickson). Loving father of Bernard A. (Sharon), Scot (Kathryn) Steuber and Laura Doody (Randy Deckinga). Dear grandfather of Melissa (Paul) Johnson, Bernie (Rohan) Steuber, Chelsea and Hailey Steuber (Will Givens), Rachel, Erin and Kyle Doody. Great-grandfather of Landon, Cooper and Sloane. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday from 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. (We ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS and Social Distancing Required). A private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials may be made "In Memory of Bernie" to the Illinois Veterans Home Manteno, 1 Veterans Dr. Manteno, IL 60950 (Attn: Volunteer Office). For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com