Bernard Urycki, age 89, of LaGrange. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee McCormick) for a wonderful 66 years. Loving father of Richard (Sarah) Urycki and Pamela (James) Cooper. Proud grandfather of Christopher (Erin) Cooper, Patrick (Lukas Miskowicz) Cooper, Carolyn (John) Wons, Karl Urycki and Arden Urycki. Caring great-grandfather of Lila and Henry Cooper. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Stefan and Victoria Urycki; siblings, Edmund (Geraldine), Felix (late Victoria) Krzyzanski, Jerome (late Bernice) Krzyzanski, Edna (late Frank) Olszewski, Frieda (late Frank) Goetz and Phyllis Urycki. Fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Visitation 3 to 8pm Monday, August 3rd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A group limit of 50 and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Masks required. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., La Grange at 9:30am on Tuesday, August 4th for 10am Mass. A group limit of 90 will be held at the church. Due to the group restriction, in order to attend Mass, please pre-register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044DAAA72EA2F94-bernard
. Unregistered guests will not be permitted into the church. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. For further service info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com