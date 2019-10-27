|
Bernard W. LeBeau, age 96, of LaGrange, IL; beloved husband of Mary (nee Fugenschuh) for 72 years; loving father of Edward (Bonnie) LeBeau and Jeanne LeBeau; dear grandfather of Sara (David) Norbot, Monica LeBeau, and Elizabeth (Scott) Minster; fond great-grandfather of Jacob, Alyssa, Christopher, Maxwell, Thomas, and Caitlyn; brother of Sister Joan LeBeau, CHM; also survived by his son-in-law John "Jack" Guzik and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 4 to 8pm Thursday, Oct. 31 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral service at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to the Kidney Foundation or to your local Humane Society are appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019