|
|
Bernardine P. Mansfield (nee Jaros), age 88, of Burr Ridge; beloved wife of the late James C. Mansfield for a loving 58 years; dear mother of Jamie Claire (Jay) Refieuna, James Clarence Mansfield, Jr. and the late William Jaros Mansfield; devoted grandmother of Jeffrey and Jason Refieuna, Danielle Mansfield and the late James C. Mansfield III; fond sister-in-law of Gloria (the late Robert) Thomas and the late Anita (the late Dave) White; cherished aunt to many nieces & nephews. Bernie enjoyed spending time at her homes in Lake Geneva, WI and Highland Beach, FL and loved traveling. She enjoyed the nice things in life, including fine dining and libations. Bernie will always be remembered for her humor, laughter, generosity, and her love of family, friends and animals. Visitation Tuesday, January 7th from 3:00 until 8:00pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Service 11:00am Wednesday, January 8th at the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 225 Michigan Ave., #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Gift of Carl Foundation, PO Box 1161, Westmont, IL 60559 are appreciated. Service info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020