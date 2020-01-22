|
|
Bernardine Wisz, age 84, daughter of the late Emanuel and the late Stephanie Kujawa; beloved wife of the late Thomas J.; loving mother of Bernardine S., Cynthia (George) Rotter, Bartholomew (Tonya) and Matthew (Patricia); proud grandmother of Thomas, Michelle, Michael, Peter and Jennifer Rotter, Alexander and Mason Wisz, and Eric, Renae and Nicole Wisz; sister of the late Frederick (the late Diane) Kujawa and the late Dorothy (the late Edward) Dedowicz; sister-in law of Edmund (Rita), Mary (Eugene) Lauritzen, George (the late Sue), Robert (Julie), Joan (John) Georgas , the late Richard (the late Bea), the late Norbert (Kathleen), the late Leonard (Phyllis) and the late Fred; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks W. of Mannheim), on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 (). For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020