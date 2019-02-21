Bernetta Foreman Braun Tennant, 91, of Olympia Fields, IL. Formerly of Flossmoor, IL and Pittsburgh, PA. Devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, loyal friend and mentor. Preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 35 years, Dr. Benjamin L. Braun, her second husband, love and companion of 25 years, Dr. Maurice M. Tennant, her daughter Renee Braun Langhamer, her parents Louis and Alice Foreman, and her sister, Pearl (Bernard) Zolot. Survived by her two sons, Mayor Paul S. (Mib) Braun, and Judge Bennett J. (Wendy) Braun, son-in-law Mark (Renee) Langhamer, and her grandchildren Brooke Braun and Ryan Braun. Bernetta lived the American Dream, growing up in modest circumstances, earning a college degree which lead to a 40 year career in business, both in small businesses she owned, as well as key positions at Balmoral Park Racetrack, Blue Island School District 130 and Prairie State College, all while raising a family. Bernetta loved the daily challenges of work and was a trail-blazing career woman in an era when few married women worked outside the home in a supervisory role. In addition to Bernetta's family and work career, she was active in many charitable and volunteer organizations including Eastern Star, Hadassah, Pioneer Women, and National Council for Jewish Women. Bernetta's shining personality, strong sense of integrity and inexhaustible work ethic led to success in anything she tackled, and she instilled those values in her children. In retirement, she traveled the world. Bernetta was especially proud to serve as a founding and longtime board member of Southwest Infinitec, which provides assistive devices and technology for disabled children and adults. Service Friday, February 22 at 11:00 AM at Temple Anshe Sholom, 20820 S. Western Avenue, Olympia Fields, IL 60461. Interment at Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hadassah, www.hadassah.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary