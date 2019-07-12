|
Bernice A. Boblink, age 85; beloved wife of the late Frank R. Boblink Jr.; loving mother of Susan (Donald) Sitkawitz, Lois (John) Hindes, Michael (Mary), Daniel (Tammy), Raymond (Kathy) and the late Frank III (Shirley); cherished grandma of Bryan, Colleen, Nicholas (Megan), Julian, Brylee, Clara, Sarah, Brandon, April, Jennifer and Stephanie; dear great grandma of Luke; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Bernice was a lifetime member of the Ladies VFW Axillary in Midlothian, an avid bingo player and a proud long time member of the St. Christopher Church Choir. Visitation Monday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to St. Christopher Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info: 708-429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019