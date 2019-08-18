|
Bernice "Busia" Barta, aged 98, passed peacefully from sleep into eternal life on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. Her last words were "I love you".
Family, church, community, peace and social justice were valued most in her life.
Preceding her in death were her husband Russell, brothers Henry and Ed, Henry's wife, Helen, and Ed's wife, Virginia, her grandson Rusty, her husband's sister Virginia, and her nephews Hank, Paul and Andy Marciniak.
A celebratory memorial mass will be held on Saturday, September 14th at Saint Nicholas Church, 806 Ridge Ave, Evanston, Il 60202. Visitation at 1 pm, the service at 2 pm followed by a reception in Oldershaw Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in her name to:
-National Center for the Laity, P.O. Box 291102, Chicago, IL 60629
-St Nicholas Church, 806 Ridge Ave, Evanston IL 60202 "Peace and Justice Committee" or "Pope John XXIII Scholarship Fund".
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019