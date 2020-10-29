It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Bernice Widel, our lives diminished by the loss of her strength, selfless love, grace of manner and gentle humor.



Bernice was preceded in death by Alvin Widel her spouse of 54 years.



She is survived by her sons: Cary Widel of River Grove, IL, Gregg Widel of Onalaska, WI, Paul Widel (Patty Daus) of Columbia, MO, and Marc Widel of Oak Lawn, IL.



Her Grandchildren: Nicole Widel, Zachary Widel, Melissa Widel, Ken Widel (Lisa), Melanie Widel (Adam Melton), Stephanie Widel, Haley Widel, Sara Emmons.



Her Great grandchildren: Leela, Kenny, Louie, and Kamryn Widel.



Service and Interment are Private.



Directed by Blake Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL. 708-636-1193





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store