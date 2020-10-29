1/
Bernice Betty Widel
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Bernice Widel, our lives diminished by the loss of her strength, selfless love, grace of manner and gentle humor.

Bernice was preceded in death by Alvin Widel her spouse of 54 years.

She is survived by her sons: Cary Widel of River Grove, IL, Gregg Widel of Onalaska, WI, Paul Widel (Patty Daus) of Columbia, MO, and Marc Widel of Oak Lawn, IL.

Her Grandchildren: Nicole Widel, Zachary Widel, Melissa Widel, Ken Widel (Lisa), Melanie Widel (Adam Melton), Stephanie Widel, Haley Widel, Sara Emmons.

Her Great grandchildren: Leela, Kenny, Louie, and Kamryn Widel.

Service and Interment are Private.

Directed by Blake Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL. 708-636-1193


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
Memories & Condolences

October 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
