Bernice Carol Baniewicz NEE Solek, age 93 of Henderson, NV (formerly of Oak Lawn, IL) passed away peacefully October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene for 66 years. Loving mother of Sandy (Michael) Hanson and Ken Baniewicz. Proud grandmother of Melanie Hanson. Great-grandmother "Bunny" to Shawn and Gabriella. Dear sister of the late Florence (the late Ted) Krason. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, October 19, 2020, 9:30 am from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL to Our Lady at St. Germaine Church, Oak Lawn, Il. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Info: 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home will adhere to current restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times.