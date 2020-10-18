1/
Bernice Carol Baniewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Carol Baniewicz NEE Solek, age 93 of Henderson, NV (formerly of Oak Lawn, IL) passed away peacefully October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene for 66 years. Loving mother of Sandy (Michael) Hanson and Ken Baniewicz. Proud grandmother of Melanie Hanson. Great-grandmother "Bunny" to Shawn and Gabriella. Dear sister of the late Florence (the late Ted) Krason. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, October 19, 2020, 9:30 am from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL to Our Lady at St. Germaine Church, Oak Lawn, Il. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Info: 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com.

Blake-Lamb Funeral Home will adhere to current restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral
09:30 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady at St. Germaine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved