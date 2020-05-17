Bernice D. Martus
Bernice D. Martus (nee Draugelis), 96, at rest May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Martus; Loving mother of Bernard Martus and Ronald (Marilyn) Martus; Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Draugelis; Cherished grandmother of Rick, Jennifer, James, Cynthia, Amanda, Joseph, Timothy and the late Brian; Loved great-grandmother of Nick, David, Olivia, Gage, Kaylynn, Nathan, Ben and Sam; Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services and Mass for Bernice D. Martus will be held on Saturday, May 16th, at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. Interment will also be private at St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your favorite charity appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Ltd. Info: 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery
MAY
16
Funeral Mass
Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Sorry does not carry enough weight to express the sorrow at this time. Aunt Bea lived a full life. She is now at peace and reunited with Uncle Stan. Out prayers go out to them and to Bernie and Ron.
Art &Deb &Sarah&Rachel Goff
Family
May 16, 2020
Mid 1960's (upper left) to Bea's 96th birthday
I have know Bea for over 50 years since we met at work at the Civil Service Commission in the mid-60's. We discovered we both lived in Riverdale a little over a mile apart. My husband, Dave, came to know and admire Bea during our house visits and lunches with her. Bea and I were the best of friends from working together, to visiting, and to having lunches and dinners together. Bea was a friend, confidant, and like family to me. My friend, Natalia, who lived in Riverdale got to know her later through church. Every year, the three of us would meet for lunch to celebrate our birthdays. As Pat DuBrock said, she was "a great lady"--a good friend to all of us. If you are looking down now, Bea, know that I love and miss you -- Sue King
David King
Friend
May 15, 2020
Bea was a dear friend she was more like a sister to me. We worked together for over 21 years & shared many good times together I will miss our phone chats & reminising about our families & friends. We have stayed in touch all these years. My thoughts & prayers are with you all. She was a great lady & will be deeply missed.
Pat DuBrock
Friend
May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020
May 14, 2020
Rest in Peace Bea, we have countless wonderful memories of special times. You were my grownup "sister" and I will treasure those days when we had time together. Our family gatherings at your home were such happy occasions, expanding the table longer and longer as the family grew. We will miss you!
Arthur & Dolores Goff
Family
