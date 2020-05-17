I have know Bea for over 50 years since we met at work at the Civil Service Commission in the mid-60's. We discovered we both lived in Riverdale a little over a mile apart. My husband, Dave, came to know and admire Bea during our house visits and lunches with her. Bea and I were the best of friends from working together, to visiting, and to having lunches and dinners together. Bea was a friend, confidant, and like family to me. My friend, Natalia, who lived in Riverdale got to know her later through church. Every year, the three of us would meet for lunch to celebrate our birthdays. As Pat DuBrock said, she was "a great lady"--a good friend to all of us. If you are looking down now, Bea, know that I love and miss you -- Sue King

David King

Friend