Bernice D. Martus (nee Draugelis), 96, at rest May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Martus; Loving mother of Bernard Martus and Ronald (Marilyn) Martus; Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Draugelis; Cherished grandmother of Rick, Jennifer, James, Cynthia, Amanda, Joseph, Timothy and the late Brian; Loved great-grandmother of Nick, David, Olivia, Gage, Kaylynn, Nathan, Ben and Sam; Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services and Mass for Bernice D. Martus will be held on Saturday, May 16th, at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. Interment will also be private at St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your favorite charity appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Ltd. Info: 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.