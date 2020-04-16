|
Wife of the late Mike DeRosa. Precious daughter of the late Mable and Erwin Busche. Devoted mother to Rose Mary DeRosa, Carol (Karl) Wagner, Angie (Danny) Jacobson, Dennis (Brenda) DeRosa, Josie (Steve) Smedberg, and Janet (Sean) Roberts. Cherished sister of Elroy and Donald Busche. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Bernice is survived by 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, including the late Angelica Marcello and Zoe Patterson, and 3 great great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her brother Edwin Busche, her sister Lorna Busche DeRosa, and her sister Dolores Busche Loefer. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date yet to be determined.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020