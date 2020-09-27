Bernice Edelstein, nee Sandler, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Eileen (Ted) Slivka and Barry (Sandra) Edelstein, cherished grandmother of Randi (Brian) Sak, Scott Slivka, Sherry (Almer) Croox, Ashley (Victor) Mittelman and Alexis Edelstein, and great-grandchildren Brandon, Shane, Dylan, Addison and Aubriana. Dear sister of the late Sam (Millie) Sandler. For safety reasons, a private family graveside funeral will be held Tuesday September 29th at 12 noon. The service can watched on Bernice's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live at the time of the service, or anytime thereafter. Contributions in Bernice's name to CJE www.cje.net
would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com