1/1
Bernice Edelstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Edelstein, nee Sandler, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Eileen (Ted) Slivka and Barry (Sandra) Edelstein, cherished grandmother of Randi (Brian) Sak, Scott Slivka, Sherry (Almer) Croox, Ashley (Victor) Mittelman and Alexis Edelstein, and great-grandchildren Brandon, Shane, Dylan, Addison and Aubriana. Dear sister of the late Sam (Millie) Sandler. For safety reasons, a private family graveside funeral will be held Tuesday September 29th at 12 noon. The service can watched on Bernice's webpage at

www.mitzvahfunerals.com live at the time of the service, or anytime thereafter. Contributions in Bernice's name to CJE www.cje.net would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Service
12:00 PM
service can watched lived on Bernice's webpage
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved