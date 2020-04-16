|
Wife of the late Mike DeRosa. Precious daughter of the late Mabel and Erwin Busche. Devoted mother to Rose Mary DeRosa (Judy), Carol (Karl) Wagner, Angela (Daniel) Jacobson, Dennis (Brenda) DeRosa, Josie (Steve) Smedberg, and Janet (Sean) Roberts. Cherished sister of Donald Busche and Elroy Busche. She was preceded in death by her brother Edwin Busche, and sisters Lorna Busche DeRosa and Dolores Busche Loefer. Bernice was a loving grandmother to 18 grandchildren, including the late Richard Sossie, 36 great grandchildren including the late Angelica Marcello and Zoe Patterson, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Bernice was a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Bernice's Life will take place at a later date, yet to be determined. For information, please call the Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home at (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020