|
|
Bernice F. Konopko (nee Buch) age 86; Beloved wife of the late Steve P. Konopko; Loving mother of John (Janet) and Paul (Cheryl); Proud grandmother of Richie and Michael; Fond sister of the late Sophie M. Dietrich; Fond sister-in-law of the late Matthew (late Helen) Konopko; Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews and a friend to many; Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday at 9:00 a.m. from Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Highway (7700 W), Palos Hills to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 10836 S. Oxford, Chicago Ridge for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guestbook at www.palosgaidasfh.com or 708-974-4410.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019