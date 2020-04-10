|
Bernice Ferguson, nee Doyle, age 87, of Oak Lawn, Illinois…unexpectedly on April 5, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Julie (Steve) Grube, Dan (Karen), Dennis (Maria), Joe (Michelle) and Bernie (Janice); the adored Gramma of Meg (Darren), Molly (Louie), Brenna (Sam), the late Danny, Mike (Kate), Amanda (Tom), Pita (Josh), Neecey (Matt), Jeffrey (Justine), Kelly and Brian; and the devoted Gramma Beesh of Teddy, JB, Winnie, Danny, Gavin, Mazzen, Conor and Sophia. She is survived by her dear sister Virginia Moore, and will be missed by everyone who knew her, including her godchildren and her many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial donations can be made to , or Hospice at Christ Medical Center, c/o Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL, 60515. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Christina Church 3334 West 111th Street, Chicago, IL at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020