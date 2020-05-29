Bernice Fortini
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Fortini, age 87, passed away of natural causes peacefully on Monday May 25, 2020. Loving wife of late Robert (Bob) Fortini; beloved mother of Eileen (Kim) Morehouse, Paul (Josephine) Fortini and Jean Fortini; dear sister of Gail (Walter) Powers; fond aunt of Daniel and Kevin Powers and their families.

Private visitation and service will be at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road (at Cumberland) Park Ridge on Saturday May 30th. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery follows. The family will hold a memorial luncheon at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Des Plaines Self Help Closet and Food Pantry, 600 E. Algonquin, Des Plaines, IL 60016 or the O'Hare Interfaith Chapel at Interfaith Airport Chapels of Chicago, P.O. Box 66353, Chicago, Illinois 60666. Info at www.nelsonfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 28, 2020
My condolences on the passing of Bernice. I knew your mom through your dad, Bob, Schurz High School. How he loved your mom and his family. You were blessed with such wonderful parents. They have left a beautiful legacy of their Faith and Love in you all. Cathy Forde Schurz High School
Cathy Forde
Friend
May 28, 2020
Bernice was one of first volunteer Greeters, showing visitors around Chicago. She was a joy! Our chats were with filled with stories and a bit feisty! I missed her when she was no longer available to Greet. The visitors she met always felt they now had a new friend in Chicago! Take care Bernice RIP!
Katie Law
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
To the family of Bernice, may God's loving grace bring you peace at this very sad time.
Bernice was my dear friend and neighbor, I will miss her very much. But the joyful memories of her will bring me comfort. Rest in God's loving paradise dear friend.
BARBARA BRUSH
Friend
May 27, 2020
My upstairs neighbor who was an inspiration..RIP..will miss you!
Betty Ansani
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved