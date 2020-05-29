Bernice Fortini, age 87, passed away of natural causes peacefully on Monday May 25, 2020. Loving wife of late Robert (Bob) Fortini; beloved mother of Eileen (Kim) Morehouse, Paul (Josephine) Fortini and Jean Fortini; dear sister of Gail (Walter) Powers; fond aunt of Daniel and Kevin Powers and their families.
Private visitation and service will be at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road (at Cumberland) Park Ridge on Saturday May 30th. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery follows. The family will hold a memorial luncheon at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Des Plaines Self Help Closet and Food Pantry, 600 E. Algonquin, Des Plaines, IL 60016 or the O'Hare Interfaith Chapel at Interfaith Airport Chapels of Chicago, P.O. Box 66353, Chicago, Illinois 60666. Info at www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 29, 2020.