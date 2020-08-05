Bernice G. Wodrich, age 94, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Pine Acres Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 2, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Wodrich, who she married on June 15, 1946. Loving mother of Kurt (Julie) Wodrich and the late Karen Exner. Dearest grandmother of Sydney, Luke and Benjamin Wodrich; Elizabeth and Matthew Exner and Kristina (Daniel) Pellerito. Cherished great-grandmother of Kaden and Kole Pellerito. Bernice loved the Chicago Cubs and reading the newspaper every day.
Visitation, Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Private interment at Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, Illinois. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial masks must be worn, social distancing observed and a maximum of 50 people in the Funeral Home at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to DeKalb County Meals on Wheels at VACDK.com/donate
. For information: 708-687-2990.