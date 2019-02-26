|
Bernice J. Dzialo, 96; beloved wife of the late Casimir; loving mother of Constance (John) Thullen, Alice Giovannetti, Peter (Linda) Dzialo and Annette Slingo; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Kelly), Brooke (fiance Krzysztof), Bethany (Brian), Kristen (Paul), Gabriel, Hillary, Eric and Casey; great-grandmother of Connor, Tyler, Maggie and Henry; dear "Auntie Bunnie" to many. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, February 28, starting with prayers at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Cornelius Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to a are appreciated. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019