Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Dzialo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice J. Dzialo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice J. Dzialo Obituary
Bernice J. Dzialo, 96; beloved wife of the late Casimir; loving mother of Constance (John) Thullen, Alice Giovannetti, Peter (Linda) Dzialo and Annette Slingo; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Kelly), Brooke (fiance Krzysztof), Bethany (Brian), Kristen (Paul), Gabriel, Hillary, Eric and Casey; great-grandmother of Connor, Tyler, Maggie and Henry; dear "Auntie Bunnie" to many. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, February 28, starting with prayers at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Cornelius Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to a are appreciated. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now