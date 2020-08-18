1/1
Bernice Juris
Bernice (Lisiak) Juris passed into the loving arms of God, August 15, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family, including her loving husband, Clem. Clem and Bernice were married nearly 70 years and were proud residents of Niles for almost 60 years before their move to Arlington Heights. Bernice selflessly took care of her husband as he has battled Parkinson's disease for the last 18 years. She loved sharing time with her children; Ken (Deborah) Juris, Nancy (Patrick) Moroney, and Christine (William) Schneider and was a loving grandmother to 13 and great grandmother to 4. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services and interment will be private.

Contributions to the St. John Brebeuf Tuition Assistance Fund, 8307 N. Harlem Avenue, Niles, IL 60714 would be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence message, please visit lauterburgoehler.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
1 entry
August 17, 2020
