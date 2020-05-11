Born in Kenosha, WI to George and Frieda Stein, Bernice Klein, 98, died May 7, 2020. She served in the Women's Army Corp, settled in Chicago, raised two sons alone, and lived independently until age 97. Survived by sons Larry and Tim (Nicole) Klein; grandchildren Colleen and Brendan (Lyndsey) Klein; sister Betty Hoosline; nieces Barbara Jarvis, Janet (Marty) Mickey, and Carol (David) See; great-nieces and nephew Rachel, Hannah, and Joe Mickey. Preceded in death by sister Elaine and their parents. She was a long-time member of Luther Memorial Church of Chicago where a memorial service will be held when permitted. Memorial contributions may be made to her church (lmcchicago.org/simply-giving).
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 11, 2020.