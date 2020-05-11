Bernice Klein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Kenosha, WI to George and Frieda Stein, Bernice Klein, 98, died May 7, 2020. She served in the Women's Army Corp, settled in Chicago, raised two sons alone, and lived independently until age 97. Survived by sons Larry and Tim (Nicole) Klein; grandchildren Colleen and Brendan (Lyndsey) Klein; sister Betty Hoosline; nieces Barbara Jarvis, Janet (Marty) Mickey, and Carol (David) See; great-nieces and nephew Rachel, Hannah, and Joe Mickey. Preceded in death by sister Elaine and their parents. She was a long-time member of Luther Memorial Church of Chicago where a memorial service will be held when permitted. Memorial contributions may be made to her church (lmcchicago.org/simply-giving).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved