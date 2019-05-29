Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Bernice L. Cohen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice L. Cohen Obituary
Bernice L. Cohen, nee Grinker, 89, of Rancho Mirage and Highland Park. Beloved wife for 63 years of Benjamin "Buddy"; cherished mother of Jack (Nancy), Michael (Julie), Bruce (Lisa), and Julie (Ken) Podziba; adored grandmother of Jared, Wyatt, Lindsay, Alec, Alex, Joey, Max, Eliza, Ashley, and Alexa; loving sister of Joan (Grinker) Berke; extraordinary friend of Sue Quinlan. Bernice's nieces, nephews, and almost everyone else she touched will miss her grace, presence, beauty, and friendship. Funeral service Weds, May 29, 11 AM, at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Rd, Highland Park. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be held at the synagogue Weds. from 4- 7:30 PM and additional dates at a family residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jack and Mildred Cohen Religious School at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, the Eisenhower Medical Center Foundation, or any . For additional shiva information, call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
