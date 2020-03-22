Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice L. Cohn

Bernice L. Cohn Obituary
Bernice L. Cohn, nee Kolb, 92. Beloved wife of Erwin Cohn. Loving mother of Charles (Lynn Michaelson-Cohn) Cohn and Abbe (the late Dan) Josephs. Cherished grandmother of Sophia Cohn. Dear sister of the late Phillip Kolb, Leo Kolb and Esther Liss. Devoted daughter of the late Dora and Abraham Kolb. Private graveside services will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to your would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
