Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Church
5157 S. California Ave.
Chicago, IL
Bernice L. Weyer

Bernice L. Weyer Obituary
Bernice L. Weyer, nee Sullivan, age 94. Passed away peacefully on Monday February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred; loving mother of Frederick, Margaret ( John) Dudzik, Dennis, Maureen (William) Pierucci, Kevin and Daniel; cherished grandmother of Dawn (Mark) Powers, John (Dana) Dudzik, and Megan Pierucci; great-grandmother of 5. Memorial Mass Saturday February 29th 11:30 a.m. at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 5157 S. California Ave., Chicago. For information contact Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
