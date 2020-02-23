|
Bernice L. Weyer, nee Sullivan, age 94. Passed away peacefully on Monday February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred; loving mother of Frederick, Margaret ( John) Dudzik, Dennis, Maureen (William) Pierucci, Kevin and Daniel; cherished grandmother of Dawn (Mark) Powers, John (Dana) Dudzik, and Megan Pierucci; great-grandmother of 5. Memorial Mass Saturday February 29th 11:30 a.m. at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 5157 S. California Ave., Chicago. For information contact Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020